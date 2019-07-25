Auburn Athletics Kick-Off

Come see Coaches and Former Auburn Greats, AUBIE, AU Cheerleaders, AU Pep Band, and the AU War Eagle Girls & Plainsmen.

We’ll have the 2019 SEC Basketball Tournament Champions Trophy on-site for photos.

Featured Speakers : Carnell "Cadillac" Williams and Rodney Garner

Activities include:

Silent Auction

Special Drawing for Grand Prize

Kids' Zone & Face Painting

Freshmen Send-off

VIP Reception with Corporate Sponsorship

AU Merchandise Available for Purchase

Adult Beverages Available for Purchase

​

We will also be honoring:

1969 AU Football team (Celebrating 50 years!)

1994 AU Football team (Celebrating 25 years!)

2019 SEC Tournament Basketball Champions and Final Four team

Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $6.50 for children 16 and under. After July 20th and at the door tickets go to $20 for adults and $10 for children 16 and under. Free admission for entering Auburn Freshmen.