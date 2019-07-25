Auburn Athletics Kick-Off

Come see Coaches and Former Auburn Greats, AUBIE, AU Cheerleaders, AU Pep Band, and the AU War Eagle Girls & Plainsmen.
We’ll have the 2019 SEC Basketball Tournament Champions Trophy on-site for photos.
Featured Speakers : Carnell "Cadillac" Williams and Rodney Garner
Activities include:
Silent Auction
Special Drawing for Grand Prize
Kids' Zone & Face Painting
Freshmen Send-off
VIP Reception with Corporate Sponsorship
AU Merchandise Available for Purchase
Adult Beverages Available for Purchase
We will also be honoring:
1969 AU Football team (Celebrating 50 years!)
1994 AU Football team (Celebrating 25 years!)
2019 SEC Tournament Basketball Champions and Final Four team
Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $6.50 for children 16 and under. After July 20th and at the door tickets go to $20 for adults and $10 for children 16 and under. Free admission for entering Auburn Freshmen.