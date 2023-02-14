ASC Presents: Will Downing's Sophisticated Soul Explosion featuring special guests Maysa, Jonathan Butler, and poet Hank Stewart

Will Downing

With a career that spans over 35 years and 25 albums, Will Downing is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time. Known as ‘The Prince of Sophisticated Soul,’ his repertoire consists of signature interpretations of R&B classics like “I Go Crazy”, “Wishing On A Star” and “I Try”, with original hits “A Million Ways”, “Sorry I” and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This”. His distinctive baritone voice has resonated in the hearts of women worldwide and carved a unique niche in the music marketplace. With fresh melodies and lush arrangements that satisfy all musical palates, Downing continues to serve his fan base through his own Sophisticated Soul record label and sold-out tour dates across the country. His latest release entitled “Sophisticated Soul” was released on November 1, 2021.

Hank Stewart

If you say, Emmy Award-Winning, best-selling author, or Poet Laureate, you have to be talking about Mr. Hank Stewart. Stewart is a poet, author, activist, philanthropist, humanitarian, and motivational speaker. Stewart is celebrating over 25 years as an artist. Stewart’s talent has afforded him unique opportunities to recite his work to the mother of the civil rights movement Mrs. Rosa Parks, to the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. Stewart has written and performed commercials for The McDonalds Corporation and WAGA-Atlanta Black History spots which resulted in the attainment of the 2007 Emmy, Promax, and Gabby Awards.

Maysa

Maysa is the kind of singer who takes hold of a song and raps her audience in their hands, as she delivers lyrics, phrases, melodies, and harmonies in a way that only she can. Blessed with a honey-toned voice and a magnetic stage presence, Having collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Incognito, Angela Bofill, Will Downing and Jonathan Butler, Phil Perry, and more.

Jonathan Butler

Jonathan Butler is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Born in South Africa under the shadow of apartheid and raised in poverty, Butler was the first non-white artist to be played on South African radio and appear on national television. Jonathan would neither forget the plight of his fellow South Africans, nor the man that led them to freedom. It is for this reason Nelson Mandela credits Butler’s music as having inspired him during his imprisonment. In more ways than one, Jonathan Butler is representative of South Africa.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: A Level – $59; B Level – $49, C Level – $39

Tickets are valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges are subject to availability.

Late seating at the discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.

UAB Employee/Student discounts are available in limited supply and may not be valid for certain artists/performances or seating sections.