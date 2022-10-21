ASC Presents: Rosanne Cash

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and nominations for 11 more.

Cash is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Oxford-American, The Nation, and many more publications. In addition to continual worldwide touring, Cash has partnered in programming or served as artist-in-residence at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, the Minnesota Orchestra, and The Library of Congress.

Cash was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She was chosen as a Perspective Series artist at Carnegie Hall and hosted four concerts during their 2015/16 season, and she continues her association as Creative Partner through the 2017/18 season.

In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On “The River and the Thread,” a collaboration with husband/co-writer/producer and arranger John Leventhal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical and historic landscape of the American South. The album garnered impressive worldwide acclaim, and she received three Grammy Awards for this work in 2015.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: A Level – $65; B Level – $55, C Level – $45

Tickets are valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges are subject to availability.

Late seating at the discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.

UAB Employee/Student discounts are available in limited supply and may not be valid for certain artists/performances or seating sections.