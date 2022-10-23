ASC Presents: Lizz Wright

Acclaimed vocalist Lizz Wright is a steward of American music, bringing brilliant color and vibrancy to singular original works and compositions by some of the greatest songwriters of our time. Wright gained widespread attention as one of the most venerable popular singers of her generation through the release of five critically acclaimed albums. From her breakout Verve debut album, Salt, to her last album, Grace, on Concord Records, Wright lives a life filled with beautiful possibilities centered on the power of song.

Through an inimitable voice that The New York Times touts as “a smooth, dark alto possessed of qualities you might associate with barrel-aged bourbon or butter-soft leather,” Wright sings with a soaring reflection of the cultural fabric of America.

For the listener, Wright’s songs embody a tradition that allows us to always feel at home, wherever we might be physically or emotionally.

Blues & Greens Records, Wright’s new label, is designed to forge a model of business in music where artists are positioned to build more sustainable and wholesome careers.

Holding Space is Wright’s first recording to be released on her new label. It is a live recording from a 2018 show in Berlin. The show was recorded at the sound board in the center of the audience. The spirit and events of this particular Berlin show captured Wright’s attention as she was listening back through live material during the start of the 2020 lockdowns. Holding Space is an experience of an artist tenderly sharing her narrative with her audience from the same creative and sacred space that the music springs from.

