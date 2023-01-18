ASC Presents: An Evening with Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding

The duo of jazz pianist and composer Fred Hersch and jazz vocalist Esperanza Spalding are celebrating the release of their album “Alive at the Village Vanguard” recorded at the legendary club for a packed and rapturous audience.

15-time Grammy winner Hersch, called by The New Yorker “a living legend” – and multiple Grammy Award winner Spalding, whom NPR cites as “the 21st Century’s first jazz genius” – present an evening of songs from the Great American Songbook, music from Brazil and jazz compositions including several penned by Hersch.

Spalding is revealed as a worthy heir of the leading ladies of jazz vocals, and Hersch is well-known for his many significant duo partnerships. The remarkable chemistry of their partnership is deep, truly exhilarating, and not to be missed.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: A Level – $55; B Level – $45, C Level – $35

Tickets are valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges are subject to availability.

Late seating at the discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.

UAB Employee/Student discounts are available in limited supply and may not be valid for certain artists/performances or seating sections.