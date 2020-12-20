Join us for a virtual holiday celebration starring Eric Essix and Holiday Soul on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6pm CT!

This festive event will be streamed via Zoom for you to enjoy from the comfort of your couch. There will be a special pre-show Q&A with Eric along with some familiar faces in the music industry, so secure your spot now and virtually hang out with us for our last virtual concert of 2020.

Times

6:00pm | Special Q&A – Eric Essix, Sean Michael Ray, PJ Spraggins, West Byrd, Kim Scott, Joey Sommerville, Leonard Julien III and Kelley O’Neal

6:30pm | ASC Presents, “Eric Essix and Holiday Soul” Show begins

7:30pm | Show ends – Happy Holidays!!

Eric Essix began his musical life on electric guitar and played it into his 20s. Enamored by the style of Earl Klugh, he later bought an acoustic guitar and began incorporating it into his developing sound. For the last 24 years, his primary melodic voice and trademark sound have emerged from his red Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion model. The “25/30” Project will feature music that he describes as “rough around the edges,” with Eric playing a Stratocaster for the first time in a while to complement his established hollow body vibe.

The most fulfilling part of this musical journey has been experiencing, in real-time, my evolution as an artist,” Eric says. “My mindset has shifted dramatically and is light years away from when I was a young guitarist first making records, focusing on being flashy and showing people how fast I could play. In those days, it was all about speed and lots of notes, being a gunslinger – but as I have grown as a musician and especially as a person, I like to think I have developed as a composer and songwriter of maturity and depth as well as a guitar player.”

TICKET INFORMATION

$10 per device + Ticket holders will receive a private link to watch the event for 48 hours following the event on Sunday!