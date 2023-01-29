ASC Presents: Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Winnie the Pooh has been charming children of all ages for nearly 100 years, and now the gentle, honey-craving bear gets a fresh take.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to the Jemison Concert Hall Stage after successful runs that garnered rave reviews (“must-see,” “enchanting,” “magical” and “sweet as honey”) and broke records for advance ticket sales.

Featuring the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy-Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful and fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a news story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

This event is suitable for all ages. Get tickets for $25 each when you purchase 4 or more! Offer excludes VIP Tickets.

$29 – General Admission

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.

UAB employee/student discounts are not valid for this performance.