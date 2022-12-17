ArtPlay Presents: Vocabby's World Space

Join Vocabby’s World and ArtPlay to learn new vocabulary words about dinosaurs. Explore new words through song, movement and creativity. (Children ages 0-5 years)

Vocabby’s World is a community vocabulary program in partnership with ArtPlay and sponsored by PNC Foundation. The adventures of Vocabby take pre-K children on travels around the world as they learn vocabulary words through science and arts concepts. Through this partnership, ArtPlay is providing hands-on activities that reach families across the country. Free books, curriculum and art materials reinforce the new vocabulary learned.

For more information about this event, email Julie Danley at jldanley@uab.edu.