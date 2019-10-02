ArtPlay Parlor Series featuring Young Concert Artists Hanzhi Wang

Praised for her captivating stage presence and performances that are technically and musically masterful, the groundbreaking young musician Hanzhi Wang is the first accordionist to win a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 58-year history, and her hourlong interview and performance on the 2,145th episode of New York WQXR’s Young Artists Showcase marked the first appearance of a solo accordionist on the program.

In 2018, Musical America named Wang “New Artist of the Month,” and Naxos released its first-ever solo accordion CD, Wang’s “On the Path to H.C. Andersen.” It features music by Danish composers including “The Little Match Girl,” written for her by Martin Lohse, and was nominated for the prestigious DR (Danish Radio) P2 Prize 2019. In addition to Lohse, Wang’s artistry has also been recognized by other contemporary composers, with works dedicated to her by James Black and Sophia Gubaidulina, with whom she has worked extensively.

First Prize Winner of the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, Wang’s debut opened the Young Concert Artists Series in New York in The Peter Marino Concert at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, and her Washington, D.C., debut opened the 40th Anniversary Young Concert Artists Series at the Kennedy Center, co-presented with Washington Performing Arts.