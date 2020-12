Jingle bells and join us for ArtPlay’s holiday workshop on Saturday, December 19 at 2pm CT / 3pm ET! Let ArtPlay will provide you with festive supplies needed to for this workshop so you can join us via Zoom and celebrate the holiday season!

Supplies for activities will be available for up from the ArtPlay porch the week of the event. Be sure to register so we can email you when your supplies are ready!