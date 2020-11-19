Artist Talk with Harrison Walker

Meet artist Harrison Walker in this Zoom artist talk. Harrison will discuss and share his artwork through his website in this pre-recorded virtual event.

This event will be released and will be continually available on our social media platforms. To learn more about our visual arts exhibition program, visit hooverlibrary.org/galleries.

HPL Galleries

The Library Theatre

Hoover Public Library

Harrison D. Walker (b. 1988) is an artist living in San Marcos, Texas. His research is driven by interests in the intersections of The Printed Object, The Archive, Chemistry, Astronomy, and Chance; he employs the visual alchemy of printmaking, drawing, and photographic materials to create forms that visually reference the celestial, the post-apocalyptic, and the otherworldly.

Walker received an MFA in Photography at Tyler School of Art, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA and has since served as visiting faculty at Maine Media Workshops + College in Rockport, ME; Wesleyan College in Macon, GA; and the University of Alabama Huntsville. Walker currently works in the Digitization Department at Alkek Library, Texas State University. Walker’s work can be found at Corey Daniels Gallery, Wells, Maine; Candela Gallery, Richmond, Virginia; and The Print Center in Philadelphia, PA. He has recently shown at Athens Institute of Contemporary Art, Athens, GA; Gallery 1/1, Seattle, WA; and TRAX Visual Arts Center, Lake City, SC. His work has been featured in The Hand Magazine, Photo-Emphasis and Streit House Space.

Statement:

I create prints and/as objects. My research is driven by interests in the intersections of: Printed Objects, Archives, Chemistry, Astronomy, and Chance. I employ the visual alchemy of photographic materials, printmaking, and drawing to create forms that evoke an experiential and emotional viewing – understood through the meditative act of looking.

Portals is a series of print variations of a repeated circular form, similar to a Rorschach Test, intended to explore how the viewer perceives variations in texture, surface, color, image, and time. Each Portal is made with the principle of photogram and utilizes light and/or pressure, typically in combination with each other, to create endless variations. Each sheet of paper is coated with an emulsion or mixture of varying composition, printed using photogram, monoprint and collograph techniques, drawn on, and/or physically altered to achieve each unique print.

Harrison Walker