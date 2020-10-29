Artist Talk with Gaby Wolodarski

Meet artist and educator, Gaby Wolodarski in this Zoom artist talk. Gaby will discuss and share her artwork through her website in this pre-recorded virtual event.

Statement:

My practice is anchored in painting, but I tend to reinvent its materiality and context from project to project. I call what I make “pictures,” though the format is sometimes installation or object-based.

The work is also a form of mute philosophy—an attempt to understand what is happening to the contemporary human psyche by looking at how the medium of paint, in its stillness, operates in a screen-addled, information-saturated, light-speed world.

The underlying impetus which compels me to make visual art is anchored in that total-life beyond the veil––that absurd dream of hyper-consciousness––that looming sub-consciousness of an unfathomable, almost-present all. “Keen vision and feeling” (of the veil as such, as a means to its lifting) is an artist’s task. The premise haunts me that, personal prejudices and pragmatic facts of life notwithstanding, no one thing has more importance than another, and that neither does any criterion fully outweigh any other.

