Artist Talk with Gaby Wolodarski

Meet artist and educator, Gaby Wolodarski in this Zoom artist talk. Gaby will discuss and share her artwork through her website in this pre-recorded virtual event.

Statement:

My practice is anchored in painting, but I tend to reinvent its materiality and context from project to project. I call what I make “pictures,” though the format is sometimes installation or object based.

The work is also a form of mute philosophy—an attempt to understand what is happening to the contemporary human psyche by looking at how the medium of paint, in its stillness, operates in a screen-addled, information-saturated, light-speed world.

Is there anything new under the sun? George Eliot distilled the riddle 150 years ago, in Middlemarch: “That element of tragedy which lies in the very fact of frequency, has not yet wrought itself into the coarse emotion of mankind; and perhaps our frames could hardly bear much of it. If we had a keen vision and feeling of all ordinary human life, it would be like hearing the grass grow and the squirrel’s heart beat, and we should die of that roar which lies on the other side of silence. As it is, the quickest of us walk about well wadded with stupidity.”

