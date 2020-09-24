Artist Talk with Bryce Speed

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Meet artist and educator, Bryce Speed in this Zoom artist talk. Bryce will discuss and share his artwork through his website in this pre-recorded virtual event.

ARTISTS STATEMENT:

Often within my work, images of nature and imagination merge, creating an ambiguity of space where natural forms can reference both the stability and instability of identity. Forces of nature, like water, fire, and wind invade and sometimes destroy these structures. Destruction paired with the resilient forms of nature serves as a metaphor for the evolving self.

https://brycespeed.com/home.html

https://www.instagram.com/hplgalleries

http://www.hooverlibrary.org/galleries

Info

Education & Learning
