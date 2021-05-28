Artist Talk with Carlton Nell - HPL Galleries: Artist Talk Series (via Zoom)

Meet artist and educator Carlton Nell in this Zoom artist talk. Carlton will discuss and share his artwork in this pre-recorded virtual event.

Artist and educator Carlton Nell lives and works in Opelika. His paintings and drawings have been exhibited in museums and galleries across the country, and his work is found in many public and private collections. He received his bachelor's degree in fine arts from Auburn University and his master's degree in fine arts from Georgia State University. He is currently an art professor at Auburn University.

This event will be released and will be continually available on our social media platforms. To learn more about our visual arts exhibition program, visit hooverlibrary.org/galleries and HPL Galleries.