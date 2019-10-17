Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash

to Google Calendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00

The Barn at Shady Lane 290 Sunbelt Parkway, Bessemer, Alabama 35022

The Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash is a Halloween-themed event that raises funds for the Arthritis Foundation. This costumed affair includes dinner & drinks, frightfully fun entertainment, spooky decorations, costume contests and a silent auction!

Looking for a good reason to get festive this Halloween? The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash fundraiser is a community-driven event that takes place in a few select cities across the country. These fun and spirited evenings raise funds to support our mission to conquer arthritis and help more than 50 million Americans say Yes to a better life.

All guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, bar, music and dancing, entertainment, silent auction, costume contest and a presentation hosted by Arthritis Foundation volunteers and staff. Proceeds support the Arthritis Foundation’s research, advocacy and public health programs.

Info

The Barn at Shady Lane 290 Sunbelt Parkway, Bessemer, Alabama 35022 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
4704402856
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash - 2019-10-17 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours