Art Exhibit: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll - Official Opening

The History of Birmingham Rock & Roll art exhibit is opening this month.

Local artist Craig Legg has created an extensive collection of art pieces celebrating the history of Birmingham Rock & Roll from the 1950s to now. There will be more than 300 paintings on display covering Players, Bands, Venues, Radio, Deejays, Concerts and more.

The "Official Opening" for Legg's art exhibit will be Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1-5 p.m. at East Village Arts in East Lake.