Save the date for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ 17th-annual Antiques at the Gardens show in fall 2023! Created by a committee of 150 dedicated volunteers, Birmingham’s premier antiques show includes talks by nationally acclaimed interior designers, floral designers, architects, landscape architects, and furniture designers. The show also welcomes celebrated antiques dealers from across the nation offering furniture, fine art, vintage and fine jewelry, silver, rugs and textiles, home decor, and garden accessories.

The popular show continues to attract visitors from across the Southeast and around the world. Proceeds benefit the mission of the nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, which seeks to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Thanks to your support, the Friends plays a critical role in keeping these beautiful and impactful Gardens growing for all to enjoy, year after year.

Follow show announcements and reveals on Instagram and Facebook @antiquesgardensbham. We look forward to seeing you at Antiques at the Gardens 2023!