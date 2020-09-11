Anime Movie Club: Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join the Anime Movie Club as we discuss the movie of the month: Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro.

Use your library card to stream the film on hoopla and join the discussion on Zoom. (Also available on Netflix.)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98229069350?pwd=eFNrOFNHWUNwdER2a3hnWGREakNFdz09

Meeting ID: 982 2906 9350

Passcode: 021003

A dashing thief, his gang of desperadoes and an intrepid policeman struggle to free a princess from an evil count's clutches, and learn the hidden secret to a fabulous treasure that she holds part of a key to.

