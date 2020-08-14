Anime Discussion Club: Millennium Actress

Watch the movie at your leisure, then come discuss it with other anime fans.

Join Melanie, Sean, and Joseph in a lively discussion of the movie of Millennium Actress! All selections should be available for streaming via Hoopla or Kanopy with your Hoover Library Card. Watch the movie at your leisure, then come discuss it with other anime fans.

Movie description: At the turn of the millennium, Ginei Studio's dilapidated buildings are set to be demolished. Ex-employee and filmmaker Genya Tachibana decides to honor this occasion with a commemorative documentary about the company's star actress: Chiyoko Fujiwara, the reclusive sweetheart of Shouwa Era cinema. Having finally obtained permission to interview the retired starlet, an enamored Genya drags along cynical cameraman Kyouji Ida to meet her, ready to put his lifelong idol back in the spotlight once more. Chiyoko's recollections take them on an illusionary journey through Japanese cinematic history that transcends the boundaries of reality; the saga of her acting career intertwines with her filmography, the actors in her life blend seamlessly with the characters on screen, and the present melds with the past. Though the actress may have retired at the height of her career 30 years ago, the curtain on her life's stage has yet to fall. (Description from MyAnimeList.net)

Stream Millennium Actress on hoopla.

Stream Millennium Actress on Kanopy.

Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97279149959?pwd=VUkyNUlWUzRrdS9hSlpNc3hJZkdWUT09

Meeting ID: 972 7914 9959 Password: 697892