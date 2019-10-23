An Interfaith Conversation Celebrating Mutual Respect and Understanding

Four Birmingham-area faith leaders—a Catholic priest, a rabbi, an imam, and a Protestant minister—will explore their common heritage as children of Abraham in a public forum at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 23 at 6:30 pm in Deasy Hall. All are welcome to this conversation on Muslim, Jewish, and Christian perspectives on the importance of mutual respect and common ground among these faith traditions. The panelists will also answer questions from the audience.

The panelists include Dr. Sameh Asal of BIS Hoover Crescent Islamic Center, Reverend Joy Nellissery of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Reverend Susan Clayton, Independent Presbyterian Church, and Rabbi Jonathan Miller, retired, the long-serving rabbi of Temple Emanu-El.