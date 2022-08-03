American Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Faith Presybterian Church, 4601 Valleydale Road, on Monday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Room 214. Everyone who donates will get $10 gift card and two tickets to a 2022 Birmingham Barons game and will be entered for a chance to win $6,000 in gasoline. Sign up for the blood drive at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=FaithPres.