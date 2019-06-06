AMERICA'S FOUNDERS PLUS A WOMAN OF INFLUENCE

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents America's Founders Plus a Woman of Influence with instructor Richard Rhone, historian and retired educator. Richard will present interesting and entertaining reviews of Thomas Jefferson (June 6), Benjamin Franklin (June 13), John Hancock (June 20) and Abigail Adams (June 27). Come and learn more about America's founders.

Education & Learning, History
205-348-6482
