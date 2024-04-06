Alzheimer’s Association YP Board Charity Cornhole Tournament

Join us for the 4th Annual - The Longest Day Cornhole Tournament!!

April 6, 2024 (Saturday)

@ Brock's Gap Brewing - 500 Mineral Trace, Hoover, AL 35244

Hosted by our Young ProfessionALZ Board to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, this is a double elimination tournament to help you practice your cornhole skills during the tailgating off-season.

This event is part of The Longest Day, which takes place around the summer solstice - the day with the most light. This year, thousands of participants from across the world will come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice. And we chose cornhole!

LIVE band, Raffle Prizes, Specialty Beer ($1/beer goes ts to the fundraiser)

SOCIAL Tournament

Check in by 1:30pm - Tournament starts at 2pm

$50/team in advance - $60/team at the door

40 Team Limit

Double Elimination Format

Playing for donated prizes to top teams

Make sure you choose your teammate wisely and get ready for a great day of supporting The Alzheimer’s Association.

Admission is FREE for friends, supporters and fans of cornhole.

Can't join but want to donate. Click the link to support The Alzheimer's Association: http://act.alz.org/goto/AlabamaYPCornholeTournament

For questions about becoming a corporate sponsor, contact Jessica Miller at jcmiller@alz.org or 334-429-0211 All sponsorships come with company cornhole teams​

For all other questions contact Cecile Brown at cebrown@alz.org

All registration fees are considered donations to The Alzheimer’s Association