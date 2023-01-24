Alzheimer's Association Presents: 10 Warning Signs

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Learn the symptoms that might indicate an Alzheimer's diagnosis. Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer's Association resources. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

205-444-7840
