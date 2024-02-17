Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater grew from a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at The 92nd Street Y in New York City. Led by Alvin Ailey and a group of young African American modern dancers, that performance changed forever the perception of American dance.

The Ailey company has gone on to perform for an estimated 25 million people at theaters in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents, as well as millions more through television broadcasts, film screenings and online platforms.

In 2008, a U.S. Congressional resolution designated the company as “a vital American cultural ambassador to the world” that celebrates the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of the American modern dance heritage. When Ailey began creating dances, he drew upon his “blood memories” of Texas, the blues, spirituals and gospel as inspiration, which resulted in the creation of his most popular and critically acclaimed work, "Revelations." Although he created 79 ballets over his lifetime, Ailey maintained that his company was not exclusively a repository for his own work.

*This event is presented by the Alys Stephens Center but will be held at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.