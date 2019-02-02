ALOB's Spay-ghetti Dinner Kit-to-Go

Spay-ghetto Dinner Kit-to-Go, from The Animal League of Birmingham, the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day!

Want to noodle with your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day? Or surprise a friend, coworker or animal lover with a delicious gift? The Animal League of Birmingham’s Spay-ghetti Dinner Kit-to-Go is a delicious way to celebrate the day of love while preventing pet overpopulation in your local community! Each kit contains delicious, uncooked Bare Naked Noodles, tomato basil sauce, cookies, and a toy for your pet, from Hollywood Feed. The cost is only $25 and proceeds benefit ALOB’s 2019 Spay Day.

Kits can be purchased at both Hollywood Feed locations (Birmingham & Mountain Brook) on:

Feb. 2nd, 11am to 3pm

Feb. 3rd, 1pm to 4pm

Feb. 9th 11am to 3pm

Feb.10th 1pm to 4pm

Your kind purchase will fund spay /neuters for animals in our community and each kit will bring a smile to some special recipient!

The Animal League of Birmingham is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization raising funds for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and the surrounding area who support the health, welfare and general well-being of animals in need. Please check out our Facebook or Instragram pages for more information, or email theanimalleagueofbirmingham@gmail.com.

Interested in membership? ALOB meets at 6pm on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at the Homewood Public library.

Bare Naked Noodles is located at 5511 Highway 280 Suite 109. Phone 423-5293.