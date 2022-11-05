The Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership invites you to its First Annual ALIRP Celebration!

This event aims to celebrate ALIRP and its partnership with refugees and asylum seekers across Birmingham. In doing so, this event will highlight the many cultures, passions, and talents of our partners, and celebrate all the ways in which they benefit the Birmingham community and beyond.

We welcome you to join us for an afternoon filled with song, dance, food, a silent auction, and the opportunity to learn about and engage with the Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership and its Partners.

Please register to attend this free event by November 1. We hope to see you there!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-alirp-celebration-tickets-435955132537?fbclid=IwAR3ai4CE6LyX2fgSirPTXpiFyjKD6z77a4nPkFpKB3DKhKvtd-K1NGW0Irg