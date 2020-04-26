The second annual Alabama Vegan Fest will take place Sunday, April 26th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cahaba Brewery, located at 4500 5th Avenue South.

This event ONLY for die-hard Vegans/Vegetarians? Absolutely not, we encourage everyone from vegetarians,generally healthy eaters, veg-curious and the serious omnivores.

During this The FREE food-filled event, a day of educational lectures, vendors, food trucks vendors and exhibitors from across the state of Alabama will be displaying their best products. Speakers will discuss various topics related to the Vegan/Vegetarian community.

Alabama Vegan Fest created by Elegance on any Budget, hosted by Birmingham Vegans and sponsored by Kindperks, BU clothing Co., BuyDopeThreads.com, and Cahaba Brewing.

Birmingham Vegans launched in 2013 on Meetup and Facebook, the group has arranged weekly gatherings to build a community around eating healthily and raising awareness of how our food supply affects animals, the environment, and myriad human social-justice issues.

Kindperks is a Birmingham-based startup app that helps consumers discover vegan menu options from local restaurants. Nearly 2,000 people attended the first Alabama Vegan Fest last year, more than double the number of attendees expected. The organizers are planning accordingly for this years’ event.

Cahaba Brewery is a spacious venue and there will be plenty of vegan food to go around, so come prepared! Some vendors will accept cards, but many are cash only.

For more information on attending or being a vendor, visit the Alabama Vegan Fest event page on Facebook.

“The first Alabama Vegan Fest exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to make this years’ bigger and better,” Birmingham Vegans’, Ned Freeman said. “A thriving vegan scene is part of every other progressive city, so we aim to do our part to help add to the fabric of this amazing city.”

Visit AlabamaVeganFest.com for more information.