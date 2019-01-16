ALABAMA'S LONG ROAD TO BECOMMING A TERRITORY

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Alabama's Long Road to Becoming a Territory with instructor Ed Bridges, author and Director Emeritus, Alabama Department of Archives and History. By the time Alabama became a territory, it already had witnessed enough history to fill textbooks. We will review the rich history that preceded statehood, including early Indian history, Alabama Indians and European colonizers; the Creek Indians and the emerging United States; creation of the Mississippi Territory; settlements in the Alabama portion of the Mississippi Territory; rising Creek anger and the Creek War; and the “Alabama fever” land rush. An Alabama Bicentennial program. Course will include 1 hour break for lunch.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
