OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Alabama Politics with John Archibald. John has spent his journalistic career observing and editorializing about the fascinating, frustrating, outrageous, sometimes illegal and often hilarious doings of our State politics and politicians. Get the scoop on Roy Moore, Mike Hubbard, Jefferson County Bankruptcy, Steve Marshall, coal ash in Tarrant and so much more! Please join us as he shares his insightful, wry and tongue-in-cheek observations about our state’s politics. John Archibald is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group, with his work appearing in the Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times, the Mobile Press-Register, AL.com and its social brand, Reckon. Before he began his column in 2004, he worked on the News' investigative team and has covered everything from crime and punishment to Birmingham City Hall, which is not always the same thing. He won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2018. John grew up in North Alabama and graduated from The University of Alabama in 1986. This is a free event.