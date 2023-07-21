Alabama Kids Code Computer Camp
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join our immersive computer camp for 13 to 18-year-olds! Develop design skills, explore coding, and engage in creative tech projects. Students may even develop a popular mobile app!
Session 1: July 7,8,14,15 - CCDN-Community Connection Resource Center 1920 Old Springville Rd. Center Point, AL 35215
Session 2: July 21,22,28,29 - Homewood Library
Register here: https://bit.ly/45XgDTg
* Openings are limited to 15 students per session and students are encouraged to attend all four days of their session.
