Alabama Hydrangea Society Meeting

The next meeting of the Alabama Hydrangea Society at the new Education Building at Aldridge Gardens will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. at 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover. Visitors are welcome to attend. The program will discuss the introduction of the Endless Summer® Collection of French hydrangeas. Hydrangeas are second only to roses as an ornamental crop. What is the story behind this spectacularly successful brand that has sold over 30 million hydrangeas since 2004? What’s next for this line of repeat bloomers? Come get a preview of the newest introduction in this series of hydrangeas to be available in the spring of 2023.