LOCATION: Aldridge House at the Gardens

TOPIC: GARDENING BOOKS ABOUT HYDRANGEAS

SPEAKER: Hope Long, Director of the Public Library branch located at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The program for the Alabama Hydrangea Society meeting will be presented by Hope Long. Hope will review many of the gardening books and Hydrangeas. We will learn which books we might want in our own personal collection as well as learn about some texts that might make a great reference book. Some books will inspire us with glorious photos and others will prove an important source of practical information on hydrangea cultivation and pruning. Visitors are welcome to attend and the program is free.

ALABAMA HYDRANGEA SOCIETY

Interested in learning more about Hydrangeas and other related gardening topics? We invite you to visit and join the Alabama Hydrangea Society. Meetings take place five times a year at Aldridge Gardens at 1:00 p.m. on the 4th Wednesday of these months: January, April, June, August, and October.

Membership is $15 per year for an individual or $25 per couple. Visitors are always welcome to attend. Aldridge Gardens is the perfect setting to inspire one’s learning more about the various types of Hydrangeas.