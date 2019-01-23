Alabama Hydrangea Society Meeting

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2019

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

LOCATION: Aldridge House at the Gardens

TOPIC: MATCHMAKER FOR HYDRANGEAS

SPEAKER: Jan Rogers, Aldridge Gardens Plant Sale Chairperson and Volunteer

Matchmaker, Matchmaker, Make me a match, Find me a find, Catch me a catch

Matchmaker, Matchmaker look through your book, And make me a perfect match

-Fiddler on the Roof

Aldridge Gardens Plant Sale Chairperson and Volunteer, Jan Rogers, will present the challenges of matching the right hydrangea with the right gardener. Whether the customer is “just looking”, “I know exactly what I want, a tried and true hydrangea grower”, “I’m with her” or a person “just taking a stroll through the gardens” Jan and her Plant Sale team and volunteers can “make the match”!

Come to the January Alabama Hydrangea Society meeting to learn how to be a matchmaker and get a preview of all of the 2019 plant sale offerings!

Visitors are welcome to attend and the program is free.

ALABAMA HYDRANGEA SOCIETY

Interested in learning more about Hydrangeas and other related gardening topics? We invite you to visit and join the Alabama Hydrangea Society. Meetings take place five times a year at Aldridge Gardens at 1:00 p.m. on the 4th Wednesday of these months: January, April, June, August, and October.

Membership is $15 per year for an individual or $25 per couple.