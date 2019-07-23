OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Alabama's Criminal Justice System and Prisons with instructor Cam Ward, Chair, Judiciary Committee, and Chair, Joint Oversight for Prisons Committee, Alabama Legislature. Alabama's prisons are overcrowded and understaffed. Do we need more prisons or fewer larger and more efficient ones? Come hear what Senator Ward has learned as Chair of the State's Prison Reform Committee the past several years. An Alabama Bicentennial program and admission is free.
THE ALABAMA CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AND PRISONS
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
