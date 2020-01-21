Aged to Perfection Series

NAME: AGED TO PERFECTION

DATES: Tuesday evenings 6:30-8:00, January 21-March 10, 2020LOCATION: Discovery United Methodist Church

5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover 35244

CONTACT: Robin Swartz, robin.swartz@bbva.com, 205-292-3466

COST: FREE, reservations are requested 205-987-4000 orpharrison@discoveryumc.org

Are you caring for an aging loved one? Are you looking ahead and wanting to plan for your future? Have you found yourself lost when it comes to navigating through the world of senior care?

Beginning January 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM, Discovery United Methodist Church is hosting a series of informational sessions on topics of aging and elder care. This 8 week series is called “Aged to Perfection.” It involves guest speakers who are experts in the fields of: Medicare, Medicaid and Long Term Care insurance, estate planning, hospice, assisted living & dementia care, care for the caregiver, how to prepare your home so you can stay there, funeral planning and healthy living as we age. Whether you are helping someone in their golden years or getting there yourself, these informative seminars can be extremely helpful.

Many residents in the Hoover communities are nearing the age of retirement, already retired or taking care of an elderly family member. There is so much to learn and although there are many resources available; many people are simply not aware of how to approach these issues. Some rely on information from friends or family, websites and commercials. With different resources and various opinions, people want to pull their hair out sometimes. Where do they turn? What IS the correct thing to do for myself or loved one? Having no real guide often leads to wrong, rushed decisions.

Speaking from her heart, event organizer, Robin Swartz said, “I have personally experienced some of this frustration. My mother was recently diagnosed with dementia and her care is now my responsibility. I knew nothing about nursing homes, dementia, Medicare, estates or power of attorney. It took many conversations with healthcare providers, government agencies along with friends to figure out what was the next step. I felt as if I were on a rollercoaster with no security. Finally, a lightbulb went off. I thought how nice it would be to have all of this information centrally located under the same roof. If I’m going through this than surely there are other people having these same negative experiences. I took this idea to some of my peers at DUMC. From there, we all began brainstorming. Soon, all of this WILL be in your back yard.This information will be sound, correct and comforting. You and your questions are not alone.Join us…together we are better!”

Seminar dates and topics are as followed. For additional information www.discoveryumc.org

1/21 - Patricia Burris & Blake May, Meld Financial: Medicare & Long Term Care Insurance.

1/28 - Lynn Campisi, Campisi Law & William Nolan, Nolan Elder and Estate Planning: Medicaid & VA Benefits.

2/4 - Miller Piggott, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama: Understanding Dementia & Care for the Caregiver.

2/11 - Kenny Keith, Harbuck, Keith & Holmes: Legal Items (POA, Wills, Estate Planning, etc).

2/18 - Karen Glover, Glover Management and Consulting: Find Home Away from Home: Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care.

2/25 - Christy Baynes, LifeCare for Seniors & Tim Barron, Tim Barron, Architect, Inc.: I Love My Home, Can I Stay Here? Home Health and Other Care Options

3/3 - Rev Jennifer Riddle, St. Martin’s in the Pines & Rev Mike Skelton, Discovery UMC: Hospice & Funeral Planning.

3/10 – Marianthe Grammas, MD, UAB Geriatric Medicine: Staying Healthy as You Age