AEIVA and UAB Department of Art and Art History Present 46th Annual Juried Student Exhibition LOCATION:
to
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Odess Gallery
The Juried Student Exhibition is an experiential learning opportunity for the students of the UAB Department of Art and Art History. The show is open to all students who took art and art history courses in the past two years.
