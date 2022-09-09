AEIVA Presents: Thornton Dial: I, Too, Am Alabama
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
I, Too, Am Alabama is the first retrospective covering Thornton Dial’s entire career. This is also the first large-scale exhibition of his work in his home state of Alabama. The exhibition features masterworks spanning Dial’s entire career including sculpture, works on paper, and assemblages, with many works that have never been previously exhibited or published. The exhibition features significant loans from the Dial family, Alabama institutions, and private collections across the United States.