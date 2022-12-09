Thornton Dial Closing Reception

Closing reception of "Thornton Dial: I, Too, Am Alabama" at Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. It is the first large-scale exhibition of the artist’s work in his home state of Alabama. Guests will have a final opportunity to view this fusion of sculpture and painting.

AEIVA also will have encore screenings of Alabama Public Television’s recent episode of "Monograph," which pays tribute to Dial through never-before seen interview footage of Dial, his family and artist Lonnie Holley.

Friday, Dec. 9

Member and Public Open Reception 5-7 p.m.

Monograph screenings – 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (attendance optional)

Reynolds-Kirschbaum Recital Hall at the Alys Stephens Center

Refreshments will be served. A T-shirt featuring Dial’s work will be available for purchase.