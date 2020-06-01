Adventurer’s Required: Playing Tabletop RPGs in the Era of Social Distancing

Join the livestream on Facebook <https://www.facebook.com/HooverPublicLibrary> or YouTube <https://www.youtube.com/user/hooverpubliclibrary> to learn more!

In the era of social distancing getting together with friends may be difficult, especially, if you play tabletop RPGs or look forward to board game night. Although these are difficult times, there are still ways to get the party together and roll some dice! This discussion will cover several online options for playing tabletop RPGs and board games, including Roll20, fantasy grounds and more. Join the livestream on Facebook or YouTube to learn more!