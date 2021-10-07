Adult English as a Second Language Classes

Beginner to intermediate-level English as a Second Language instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Classes are free and include course materials.

Two beginner to intermediate-level classes offered weekly. Each class is limited to 10 participants, and a waitlist will be available once classes are full. Course materials may be picked up from the Hoover Public Library or emailed to you on a weekly basis. Registration is required, and repeat "no shows" may be skipped in future classes. Class times are 10 a.m  and 6:30 p.m. For questions, please email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org.

