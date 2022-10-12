Adult ESL Classes: Beginner

Beginner-level ESL instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Join us at the library for weekly Beginner English classes. This class is free, and textbooks will be provided. Classes are taught by a TEFL-certified instructor. Placement tests are required. Registration begins August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with questions. To register, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/esl. LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room