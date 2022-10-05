Adult ESL Classes: Advanced

Advanced-level English as a Second Language instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. This class is free, and textbooks will be provided. Classes are taught by a certified instructor. Placement tests are required. Email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with questions. To register, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/esl. Location: Fitzgerald Room

