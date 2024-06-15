Adams Beverages Presents "Homewood Brews & Bridles" With The Budweiser Clydesdales

Giddy up, Birmingham! The Budweiser Clydesdales are galloping into town in celebration of their 14 year partnership with Folds of Honor! Join them along a special route for the “Homewood Brews & Bridles” event on June 15, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to stop to enjoy Budweiser taps and other specials at participating Homewood restaurants and bars, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Clydesdales will be available for viewing as they trot through the neighborhood! Homewood City Hall/SOHO Square will come to life with family-friendly games, live music and a Folds of Honor fundraiser and check presentation to a local scholarship recipient. Attendees can enter a giveaway by making a donation to Folds of Honor for a chance to win two MLB game tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field.

The route will feature some of Homewood’s favorite businesses including The Battery, the Grocery Brewpub, Momma Goldberg’s, Valley Hotel/Ironwood Kitchen, Social Taco/Soho Social/Soho Standard, Jinsei, Oak Hill Bar and Freddy’s. The full-hitch parade will commence at the parking lot of Homewood City Hall.

Since 2007, the mission at Folds of Honor has been to provide families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities. To date, they have awarded 52,000 scholarships across the country. Together, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners including Adam’s Beverages have donated $28 million, which has funded over 5,000 educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.