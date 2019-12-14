70th Annual Holiday House Tour

Independent Presbyterian Church 3100 Highland Avenue S, Hoover, Alabama 35205

Please join us as we celebrate the season and its message of hope. We invite you inside several homes and Independent Presbyterian Church decorated for the holidays.

Be inspired and enjoy tea and homemade cookies at the church while spreading Christmas cheer by raising money for three ministries supporting families in the Birmingham area.

Tickets are $30 each. Money raised through ticket sales will benefit the Children’s Fresh Air Farm, STAIR of Birmingham and First Light Women’s Shelter.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14 -10 AM- 4 PM

SUNDAY, DEC. 15 - 1- 5 PM

Independent Presbyterian Church 3100 Highland Avenue S, Hoover, Alabama 35205
Kids & Family
