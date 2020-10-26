3rd Annual Swing for Hope Golf Tournament

Hope for Autumn Foundation financially assists families battling childhood cancer, funds childhood cancer research, and raises awareness of childhood cancer.

When: Monday, October 26, 2020

Where: Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242

What Time: 8:00 am Registration, 9:30 am Shotgun Start

All proceeds will benefit the Hope for Autumn Foundation, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide new hope and assistance for families battling childhood cancer, to support innovative research in childhood cancer therapies, and to increase community awareness of childhood cancer and cutting-edge treatment options. Our mission focuses on the patients and research of the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Hospital of Alabama, where 90% of children diagnosed with cancer in the state of Alabama will be treated.