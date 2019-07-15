26th Cancer Genomics Congress: New Era for Cancer Prevention

Cancer Genomics 2019 invites Speakers, Researchers, Exhibitors, and Sponsors from everywhere throughout the world to join the Cancer Genomics 2019 which will be held July 15-16, 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Cancer Genomics 2019 is an International Conference which unites researchers, youthful analysts, students and making the Congress an ideal stage to share encounters, pick up and assess rising advancements in Cancer Prevention, Cancer Research, and Therapy over the globe.

Cancer Research widely goes from malignancy the study of sub-atomic level research to the execution of clinical preliminaries to assess and analyze uses of the different tumor medications and disease transmission. Numerous treatment choices for malignancy exist. The essential ones incorporate medical procedure, radiation treatment, chemotherapy, directed treatment, palliative care, hormonal treatment, and consolidated treatment modalities, and immunotherapy, for example, chemo-radiotherapy.

• Cancer Genomics

• Cancer Epigenomics & Metagenomics

• Cancer Immunogenomics

• Hereditary Cancer Syndromes

• Genomics of Adult and Pediatric Cancers

• Systems Biology and Drivers of Cancer

• Structural Genomics and Cancer

• Etiology-Specific Genomic Alterations

• Cancer Biomarkers

• Genome-Based Cancer Typing

• Genotyping Technologies

• Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment

• Interrogating Cancer Genes with NGS-Based Approaches

• Genetic Risk Factors and Potential Therapeutic Targets

• Chemotherapy

• Cancer Immunotherapy

• Anti-Cancer Drugs

• Overcoming Cancer Drug Resistance

• Advances in Precision Medicine

• Breast & Gynecological Oncology

• Radiation Oncology & Interventional Radiology

• Pediatric Oncology

• Head and Neck Cancers

• Organ-Specific Cancers

• Endocrine and Neuroendocrine Tumors

• Genomics Technologies, Concepts and Resources

• Challenges & Ethics of Genomics Research