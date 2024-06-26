2024 Miss Alabama Pageant

40 Young women from across the state of Alabama will participate in the 103rd Annual Miss Alabama Pageant. These young ladies compete in the areas of talent, evening gown, interview, health & fitness and will be awarded over $125,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships to various colleges and universities across the state of Alabama. The winner will spend her year traveling the state promoting her community service initiative and will have the opportunity to compete at the 2025 Miss America Pageant in Orlando, FL.