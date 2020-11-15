2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering, but we are still walking — and calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

This year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail. On event day, we invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in your community do the same. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be hosting several virtual events through their new platform Mainstage — a virtual experience where you can visit sponsor booths, connect with others, learn about Alzheimer’s Association resources and attend virtual events.

On Walk Day, November 15th, participants can view the virtual Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony through Mainstage at 10AM hosted once again by our favorite TV anchor, Mike Dubberly from WBRC Fox 6 news. Visit the view-only Promise Garden near Sloss Furnaces between 12-3PM.

Join us online to take part in the interactive online experience, and then walk in your community. Don't forget to share your day by posting to social media!

Alzheimer's Association: Alabama Chapter Facebook - @ALZAlabama

Walk to End Alzheimer's - B'ham Facebook/Instagram - @endalzbhamal

Use the hashtags #endalzbhamal , #endalz , #walk2endalz

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will advance the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association by enabling critical care and support services and advancing research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure. Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither can we. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Join the movement to end Alzheimer’s in Birmingham by registering as an individual or starting a team at act.alz.org/heartofalabama.

You can support and participate with three easy steps: